Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 135.38% and a negative net margin of 460.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS.

Curis Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,622. Curis has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Curis by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRIS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

