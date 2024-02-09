CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

