CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $11,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.35. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

