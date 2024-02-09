Cronos Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $17.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00026942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00021004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

