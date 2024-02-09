Critical Analysis: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) versus 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First BanCorp. and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 1 0 2.50 1st Source 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. 1st Source has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Source is more favorable than First BanCorp..

This table compares First BanCorp. and 1st Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $1.16 billion 2.46 $302.86 million $1.70 9.70 1st Source $385.08 million 3.17 $120.51 million $5.12 9.75

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First BanCorp. pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and 1st Source has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 26.19% 21.62% 1.60% 1st Source 26.39% 13.23% 1.52%

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

