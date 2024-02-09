Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $17.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $694.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.