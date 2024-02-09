Contrasting Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 18.77% 11.41% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chester Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chester Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 2.06 $44.19 million $2.97 8.72

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

