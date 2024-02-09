Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Position Boosted by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners makes up 12.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.82% of Construction Partners worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 82.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Construction Partners by 38.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

