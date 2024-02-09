Comparing Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) & Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) and Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spero Therapeutics and Coya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coya Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.52%. Coya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.53%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Coya Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -2.08% 4.14% 2.33% Coya Therapeutics N/A -221.71% -94.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Coya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Coya Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $53.51 million 1.34 -$46.42 million $0.01 135.00 Coya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Coya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Coya Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.