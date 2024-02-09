Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,038 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.70. 274,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $504.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

