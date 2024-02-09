Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,134 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,569 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.38. The stock had a trading volume of 957,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,613. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

