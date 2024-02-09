Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,634 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock valued at $404,929,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

