Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 348,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.49. 450,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

