Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $28.59 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after buying an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.81. 453,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

