Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.43 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.90. The company had a trading volume of 446,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

