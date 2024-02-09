Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Schlumberger by 156.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 48.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.8 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. 3,736,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

