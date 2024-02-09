Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AON were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.93.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $310.37. The company had a trading volume of 325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,187. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

