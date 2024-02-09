Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 38.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 257,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 186.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,585,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,158. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

