Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,567 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Globant were worth $27,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB traded up $6.51 on Friday, reaching $244.43. 57,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,075. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.86. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

