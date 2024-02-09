Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,645 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $952.10. 208,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $897.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $839.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

