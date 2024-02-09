CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.00) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.11. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of £447.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,995.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($375.93). Insiders acquired a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $783,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

