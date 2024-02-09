Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.31, but opened at $110.10. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $113.20, with a volume of 14,091,834 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 933,442 shares of company stock valued at $71,314,680 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

