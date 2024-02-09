Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Buys 29 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($187.23).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 19 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($186.74).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.84), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($191,816.72).

On Tuesday, December 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 20 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 777 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £155.40 ($194.81).

On Friday, November 24th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.67) per share, for a total transaction of £262.14 ($328.62).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 465.40 ($5.83) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.40 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,106 ($13.86). The firm has a market cap of £700.38 million, a PE ratio of 861.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 780.74.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

