Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,362,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,145,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

