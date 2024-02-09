Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.13. 3,862,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,825,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $850.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564,956 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

