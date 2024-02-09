CIBC Boosts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 1,779,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,350.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

