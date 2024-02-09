Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

