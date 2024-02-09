Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has $8.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chegg from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.05 million, a PE ratio of -53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $3,329,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $12,091,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

