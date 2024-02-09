Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 205,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
