Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.