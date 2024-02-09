Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,888,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $202,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

