Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $210,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $448.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

