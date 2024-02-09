Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $183.49 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of CoStar Group worth $183,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

