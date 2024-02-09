Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,621 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $201,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,815,000 after buying an additional 436,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $127.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

