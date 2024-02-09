Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,371 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $180,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWW opened at $950.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $978.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $849.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

