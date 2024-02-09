Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Lennar worth $173,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

