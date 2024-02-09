Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $46.54

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.54, but opened at $53.36. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 105,715 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,448,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

