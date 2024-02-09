Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $206.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

