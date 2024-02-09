CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.37 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

