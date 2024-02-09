Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $120,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

