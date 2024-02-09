Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

CTLT stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

