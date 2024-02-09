Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for about 4.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 114,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.38, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

