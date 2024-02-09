Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

