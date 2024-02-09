Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Capri Stock Down 2.5 %

CPRI stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $46.33. 1,175,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,526. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Get Capri alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $63,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Capri

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.