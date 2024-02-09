Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,771. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

