Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sanara MedTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sanara MedTech by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanara MedTech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sanara MedTech by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.