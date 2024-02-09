Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $173.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $152.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASND. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.75.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $144.95.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

