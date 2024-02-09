Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$117.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$112.00 to C$117.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$116.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at C$115.01 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.