Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

CP stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,556,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,394,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 19,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

