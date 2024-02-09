Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.